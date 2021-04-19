J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Given New $160.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $149.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $131.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $157.52.

JBHT stock opened at $172.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $95.30 and a fifty-two week high of $178.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

In other news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total value of $7,995,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,291,603 shares in the company, valued at $206,540,235.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,500 shares of company stock worth $8,970,035. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 36,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

