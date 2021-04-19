J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.13% of J2 Global worth $5,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCOM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in J2 Global by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in J2 Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in J2 Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,092,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in J2 Global by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 106,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000.

Get J2 Global alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price target on J2 Global from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush raised their price target on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.42.

NASDAQ JCOM opened at $127.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. J2 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $129.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $469.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.68 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.