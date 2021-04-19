Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Acquired by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $27,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.63.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $159.12. 719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,192. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.65 and a twelve month high of $200.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.81.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.67%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

