Jacobsen Capital Management Reduces Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Jacobsen Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 10.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,042 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.3% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after buying an additional 5,288,711 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $773,911,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after buying an additional 3,315,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after buying an additional 3,291,751 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.59.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $84,090,287.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $886,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,976,447.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,363,130 shares of company stock worth $250,457,795. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $187.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $339.93 billion, a PE ratio of -117.77, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

