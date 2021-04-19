James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,300 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the March 15th total of 85,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 581,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,240,000 after acquiring an additional 25,406 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the fourth quarter worth $534,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 396,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,746,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 2,537.7% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 45,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 43,597 shares in the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NYSE:JHX traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.42. 18,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,628. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. James Hardie Industries has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $33.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.27 and a beta of 1.24.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The business had revenue of $738.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.00 million. Research analysts predict that James Hardie Industries will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

