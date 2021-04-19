Jean-Louis Chapdelaine Sells 25,000 Shares of Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Stock

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.83, for a total value of C$445,747.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,228,737.50.

Shares of SIS traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$17.70. 9,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,712. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 34.06. Savaria Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$10.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.63.

Get Savaria alerts:

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$90.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$92.21 million. Research analysts predict that Savaria Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SIS shares. Cormark boosted their price objective on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. National Bank Financial cut Savaria from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Savaria from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.