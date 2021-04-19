Jean Pierre Brulard Sells 1,304 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $208,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

VMware stock opened at $164.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.78 and a 1-year high of $165.08.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VMW. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Northland Securities lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research cut shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in VMware by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in VMware by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,890 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in VMware by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in VMware by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,371 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in VMware by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

