Jean Pierre Brulard Sells 1,304 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $208,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
VMware stock opened at $164.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.78 and a 1-year high of $165.08.
VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in VMware by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in VMware by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,890 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in VMware by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in VMware by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,371 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in VMware by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.
About VMware
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.
