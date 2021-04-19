Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Healthcare Trust of America, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research note issued on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s FY2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

HTA stock opened at $28.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $29.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.23.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $187.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.10 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. Healthcare Trust of America’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,268,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,579,000 after acquiring an additional 798,494 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,630,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,295 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,024,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,001 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,318,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,386,000 after acquiring an additional 568,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter worth about $74,122,000. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

