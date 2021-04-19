Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Hold Rating for M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

NYSE:MTB opened at $153.86 on Monday. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $85.09 and a fifty-two week high of $164.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.35.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 214,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 28,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 14,109 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

