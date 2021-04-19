Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amphenol in a report issued on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the electronics maker will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amphenol’s FY2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $65.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.30.

APH stock opened at $68.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol has a one year low of $38.14 and a one year high of $69.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.51%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $656,404,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 137.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,620,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $342,693,000 after buying an additional 1,515,748 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1,789.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,398,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,909,000 after buying an additional 1,324,691 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,557,566 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $334,453,000 after buying an additional 1,297,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1,440.3% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,148,242 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $150,156,000 after buying an additional 1,073,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

