Jet2 (LON:JET2) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Jet2 (LON:JET2) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Jet2 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of JET2 opened at GBX 1,326.50 ($17.33) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,350.16. Jet2 has a one year low of GBX 620 ($8.10) and a one year high of GBX 1,524 ($19.91). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.15.

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

