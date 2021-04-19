JMP Securities Raises Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target to $138.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $115.00 to $138.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Raymond James from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Raymond James from a sell rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $148.00 price target (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Raymond James from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.55.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $129.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.37. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $131.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. Raymond James’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.53%.

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 9,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $1,153,094.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,038. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $706,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,326.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,543 shares of company stock valued at $27,230,733. 10.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,877,000 after purchasing an additional 591,090 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $111,565,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,127,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,913,000 after purchasing an additional 14,892 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Raymond James by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,453,000 after buying an additional 15,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 792,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

