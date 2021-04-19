Jonathan Swinney Sells 130,635 Shares of EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ) Stock

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ) insider Jonathan Swinney sold 130,635 shares of EnQuest stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.21), for a total value of £20,901.60 ($27,308.07).

LON ENQ traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting GBX 16.40 ($0.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,060,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,515,712. The firm has a market cap of £278.11 million and a P/E ratio of -0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 19.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 14.06. EnQuest PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 8.67 ($0.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 25.20 ($0.33).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ENQ shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on EnQuest from GBX 16 ($0.21) to GBX 19 ($0.25) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on EnQuest in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 19 ($0.25) price objective on the stock.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. The company operates in two segments, North Sea and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alma/Galia, and Kraken.

