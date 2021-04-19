Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a growth of 58.0% from the March 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Journey Energy from $0.40 to $1.25 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JRNGF opened at $0.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average is $0.29. Journey Energy has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.96.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise power generation, Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 50,004 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

