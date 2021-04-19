JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €9.00 Price Target

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) has been given a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America set a €8.40 ($9.88) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.90 ($9.29) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.30 ($7.41) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.38 ($8.69).

Shares of FRA:SHA opened at €8.22 ($9.67) on Monday. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 1 year high of €16.74 ($19.69). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €7.44 and a 200 day moving average price of €6.54.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

