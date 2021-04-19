JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 82,627 Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 198.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,627 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.28% of SPX worth $6,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPX in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPX by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of SPX in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

SPXC opened at $59.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.55 and a 200 day moving average of $53.87. SPX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.12 and a fifty-two week high of $62.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $456.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.20 million. SPX had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SPX Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

