JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 58,407 Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 455,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,407 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ferro were worth $6,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOE. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Ferro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Ferro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

FOE opened at $17.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average of $15.01. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -294.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. Ferro Co. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $18.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $259.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.61 million. Research analysts forecast that Ferro Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

In other Ferro news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $175,012.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,275,085.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $243,517.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 243,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,301.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

