JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $7.08 Million Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 95.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 140,607 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.18% of Olin worth $7,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Olin by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,503,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,916,000 after buying an additional 240,967 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 959,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,563,000 after acquiring an additional 103,553 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 859,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,666 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 742,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,239,000 after acquiring an additional 298,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 593,823 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,078 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OLN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Olin from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Olin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Olin from $30.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $41.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.14. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Olin’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

