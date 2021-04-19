JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target to $28.00

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NWL. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Newell Brands to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.82.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $26.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of -102.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day moving average is $23.08. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $27.43.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,705,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,325 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,226,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,197,000 after acquiring an additional 263,850 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,854,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,063,000 after acquiring an additional 65,863 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $89,964,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,330,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,700,000 after buying an additional 150,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.