JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $37.00

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its price objective increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of The Gap from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of The Gap in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Gap from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Gap from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.42.

GPS stock opened at $32.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.52. The Gap has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. The Gap’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Gap will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Shawn Curran sold 7,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $153,206.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,148.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sheila Peters sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $33,247.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 413,081 shares of company stock valued at $12,624,612. Corporate insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in The Gap by 230.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in The Gap by 11,950.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,742 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 43,379 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Gap by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 19,219 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Gap by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in The Gap by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,329 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 13,097 shares in the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

