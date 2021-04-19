JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target to $80.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CHD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.56.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $87.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.24. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $67.08 and a one year high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,042,140.00. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,485,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,442,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,259 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,335,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,491,000 after acquiring an additional 291,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 385,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,646,000 after acquiring an additional 212,593 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

