JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $420.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DPZ. Wedbush reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $422.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.24.

NYSE DPZ opened at $394.83 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $435.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $382.22. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,581,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,373,394,000 after buying an additional 481,686 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $539,274,000 after buying an additional 675,466 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,072,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $411,341,000 after buying an additional 45,574 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,045,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $401,070,000 after buying an additional 79,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,431,000 after buying an additional 151,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

