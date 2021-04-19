JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $420.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.37% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also commented on DPZ. Wedbush reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $422.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.24.
NYSE DPZ opened at $394.83 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $435.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $382.22. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,581,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,373,394,000 after buying an additional 481,686 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $539,274,000 after buying an additional 675,466 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,072,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $411,341,000 after buying an additional 45,574 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,045,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $401,070,000 after buying an additional 79,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,431,000 after buying an additional 151,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
