JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552,897 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,282 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.85% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $7,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,997,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,814,000 after purchasing an additional 358,912 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,302,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,495,000 after purchasing an additional 712,698 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,176,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,661,000 after purchasing an additional 81,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,568,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,657,000 after purchasing an additional 31,791 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,320,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,387,000 after purchasing an additional 237,157 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

In other news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 286,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,993.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,258.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,905 shares of company stock worth $915,429 in the last ninety days. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GLDD opened at $15.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.98. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.08 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $172.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

