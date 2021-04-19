JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 2,000” Price Target for Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been assigned a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on RDSB. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,890 ($24.69) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,820.83 ($23.79).

LON:RDSB opened at GBX 1,350.20 ($17.64) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,405.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,256.57. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of £105.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

