JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 68,582 Shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 371,101 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 68,582 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Sterling Construction were worth $6,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 251.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of Sterling Construction stock opened at $20.83 on Monday. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.72 and a 52-week high of $24.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Sterling Construction had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $347.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.