Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Buys New Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF accounts for 0.9% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,434,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PALL opened at $259.72 on Monday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $165.10 and a 52-week high of $260.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $236.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.68.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

