Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Has $345,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after buying an additional 24,739 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 198,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after buying an additional 121,961 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,367,000. Columbus Macro LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 151,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 33,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 95,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EDIV opened at $30.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.67. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $22.71 and a twelve month high of $30.38.

