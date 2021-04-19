Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Has $6.27 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,639 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

SCHD stock opened at $75.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.03. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $47.64 and a one year high of $75.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.