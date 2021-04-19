Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 2,032 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in CareDx by 851.1% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 969,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,240,000 after buying an additional 867,563 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in CareDx by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,099,000 after purchasing an additional 442,692 shares during the period. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CareDx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,972,000. Hitchwood Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CareDx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,113,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CareDx by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,850,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,992,000 after purchasing an additional 225,040 shares during the period.

CDNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on CareDx from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.57.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $74.27 on Monday. CareDx, Inc has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $99.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -161.45 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.86 and its 200 day moving average is $67.96.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $58.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.51 million. On average, research analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 10,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $914,656.80. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 421,468 shares in the company, valued at $30,514,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,704 shares of company stock worth $3,149,757 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

