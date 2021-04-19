Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 8,955 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 60.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,955 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 100,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,217,000 after acquiring an additional 17,297 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 72,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 12,882 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.6% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 69,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 26,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 248,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $96.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.90. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $66.27 and a one year high of $96.40.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

