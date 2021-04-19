Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $3.33 Million Investment in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,000. Carvana makes up about 1.4% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth $3,193,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth $249,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth $5,437,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 16,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.12, for a total transaction of $4,121,463.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $306,144. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.86, for a total transaction of $3,078,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,516 shares in the company, valued at $10,318,235.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 788,451 shares of company stock worth $218,072,901 over the last 90 days. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVNA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $331.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.27.

Shares of Carvana stock traded down $2.69 on Monday, reaching $272.40. 26,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,018. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $71.56 and a 1-year high of $323.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $271.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of -99.78 and a beta of 2.52.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.