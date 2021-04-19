JustLiquidity (JUL) Price Reaches $81.88

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. One JustLiquidity coin can currently be bought for $81.88 or 0.00148557 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, JustLiquidity has traded down 32.5% against the dollar. JustLiquidity has a total market cap of $35.77 million and $695,853.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00063325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.96 or 0.00279343 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004402 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00026270 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $367.00 or 0.00665879 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $55,059.81 or 0.99900850 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.60 or 0.00875629 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JustLiquidity Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 coins and its circulating supply is 436,871 coins. JustLiquidity’s official Twitter account is @JustLiquidity . The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Joule is a marketplace where users can trade on the popularity levels of public figures to earn tokens. It gives users a voice and a monthly income through teaching others blockchain. On the platform, Joule is at the same time the unit of Price, the unit of Popularity Index and a Cryptocurrency (token symbol: JUL). In other words, it has multiple related functions. “

JustLiquidity Coin Trading

