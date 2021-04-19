Kainos Group (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Kainos Group (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kainos Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Kainos Group stock opened at $20.02 on Friday. Kainos Group has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $20.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.90.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

