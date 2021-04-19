Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Short Interest Down 24.2% in March

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,600 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the March 15th total of 200,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 756,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:KYN traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.23. 15,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,757. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $7.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,995,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,726,000 after buying an additional 2,000,129 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,868,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $13,558,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,029,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,917,000 after buying an additional 9,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 676,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 364,615 shares during the last quarter.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

