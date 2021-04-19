Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Short Interest Down 24.2% in March

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,600 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the March 15th total of 200,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 756,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:KYN traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.23. 15,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,757. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $7.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.18.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.
About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund
Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?
Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.