KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Equities analysts expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to post $1.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.62 billion. KB Home posted sales of $913.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year sales of $6.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.49 billion to $7.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

KBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on KB Home from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on KB Home in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $2,202,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 76,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $3,413,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,257 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,944.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 233,756 shares of company stock worth $10,221,364. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in KB Home by 1,041.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $49.66 on Monday. KB Home has a twelve month low of $19.28 and a twelve month high of $49.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

