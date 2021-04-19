KCS Wealth Advisory Grows Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

Shares of DEO traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $180.56. The company had a trading volume of 9,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,017. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $105.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $127.12 and a 12-month high of $179.48.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $1.5348 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.45%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

