Keg Royalties Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:KEG.UN)

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th.

TSE KEG.UN opened at C$13.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$158.50 million and a P/E ratio of 23.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$13.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.58. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$6.75 and a 12-month high of C$14.25.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

