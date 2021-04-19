Keg Royalties Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:KEG.UN)

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th.
TSE KEG.UN opened at C$13.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$158.50 million and a P/E ratio of 23.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$13.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.58. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$6.75 and a 12-month high of C$14.25.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile
