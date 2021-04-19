Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) PT Raised to $4.00

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KELTF. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Kelt Exploration from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kelt Exploration from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Kelt Exploration from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.89.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Kelt Exploration stock opened at $2.09 on Thursday. Kelt Exploration has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $2.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.63.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.