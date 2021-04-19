KeyCorp Increases AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target to $78.00

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its price objective lifted by analysts at KeyCorp from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ACM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.56.

Get AECOM alerts:

Shares of ACM stock opened at $67.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.14. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $68.21.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.