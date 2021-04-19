KeyCorp Raises ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $63.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

COP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.17.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $51.09 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $61.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.53 million, a P/E ratio of -45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COP. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.