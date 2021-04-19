KeyCorp Raises KBR (NYSE:KBR) Price Target to $45.00

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on KBR from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.31.

NYSE:KBR opened at $39.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. KBR has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $40.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.48 and a beta of 1.39.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that KBR will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $72,261.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,043. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $68,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of KBR by 208.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KBR in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

