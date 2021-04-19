Klever (KLV) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.50 Million

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 19th. During the last week, Klever has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Klever coin can now be purchased for $0.0785 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges. Klever has a total market cap of $266.59 million and $4.50 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Klever alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00063166 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.97 or 0.00276596 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004349 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00026321 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.97 or 0.00672815 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,789.88 or 0.99574081 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $487.39 or 0.00869898 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official website is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.