Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Issues Q2 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) updated its second quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.20-1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $340-340 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $305.07 million.Kulicke and Soffa Industries also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.20 EPS.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.49. 4,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,586. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.18 and its 200 day moving average is $37.19. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $56.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $267.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. Equities analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.95%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.40.

In related news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $1,668,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,634,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory F. Milzcik purchased 2,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.31 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,162.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,868. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.