Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $340 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $305.07 million.

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $54.42 on Monday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $56.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $267.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.95%.

KLIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.40.

In other news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $1,668,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,634,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory F. Milzcik bought 2,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.31 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,162.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,868 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

