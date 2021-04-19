Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Nello Mainolfi Sells 653 Shares

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $26,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 396,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,845,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Nello Mainolfi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, April 15th, Nello Mainolfi sold 4,940 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $199,032.60.

On Monday, April 12th, Nello Mainolfi sold 15,267 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $498,009.54.

On Friday, April 9th, Nello Mainolfi sold 22,794 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $767,701.92.

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,357. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.47. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 611.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kymera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,416,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,832,000 after purchasing an additional 650,037 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $669,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,496,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $420,000. Institutional investors own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.