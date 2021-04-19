L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. cut its position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in L Brands were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in L Brands by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 102,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in L Brands during the first quarter worth $34,100,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands during the first quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Get L Brands alerts:

In related news, Director Patricia S. Bellinger purchased 3,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.53 per share, with a total value of $199,906.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,906.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443 in the last ninety days. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of L Brands in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on L Brands from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

Shares of NYSE:LB opened at $66.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.69, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $67.91.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB).

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.