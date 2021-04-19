L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Short Interest Down 19.2% in March

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the March 15th total of 2,760,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 24.2% during the first quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 35,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 97,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,698,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 6.5% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $210.72 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.48%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

