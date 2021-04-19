La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded La Française des Jeux Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS LFDJF opened at $46.10 on Monday. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $47.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.99.

La FranÃ§aise des Jeux SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme operates lottery and online sports betting games worldwide. The company offers instant and draw games. Its brand portfolio comprises Loto, EuroMillions, Cash, Amigo, Keno, Mission Patrimoine, Banco, Astro, and Parions Sport. The company was founded in 1933 and is based in Boulogne Billancourt, France.

