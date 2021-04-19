LABS Group (LABS) Reaches Market Cap of $35.69 Million

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last seven days, LABS Group has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $35.69 million and approximately $13.74 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00063853 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.20 or 0.00282010 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004427 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00026049 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $376.30 or 0.00683786 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,035.41 or 1.00005648 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.67 or 0.00878885 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

LABS Group Coin Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,966,670 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

