Lake Street Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 40,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,378,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday. Argus upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $858.23.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total value of $1,401,614.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,743 shares of company stock worth $31,379,157. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock stock traded down $3.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $807.51. 7,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,733. The company has a market capitalization of $123.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $742.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $700.12. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $451.35 and a 1 year high of $827.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

